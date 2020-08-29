Traders Buy High Volume of Mcdonald’s Call Options (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 157,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average volume of 25,403 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

