Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.16%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITRN. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $326.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.22. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 811,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

