Traders Purchase Large Volume of Stanley Black & Decker Call Options (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,149 call options.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

SWK opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

