Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Biosyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biosyent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Biosyent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 million.

RX stock opened at C$6.80 on Friday. Biosyent has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.89.

Biosyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

