Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,272 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 980 call options.

BLDR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,706.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $21,676,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 231,730 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

