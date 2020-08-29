Traders Buy Large Volume of Owens-Illinois Call Options (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 922 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

