Triton International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,386 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 229 call options.

In related news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Triton International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Triton International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Triton International by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRTN. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triton International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

