Investors Buy Large Volume of Party City Holdco Call Options (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,308 call options.

PRTY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 109,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 868,977 shares of company stock worth $1,658,944. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.