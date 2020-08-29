Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SYSCO in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 23.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $8,893,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

