Traders Buy High Volume of Valero Energy Call Options (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 17,563 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 9,757 call options.

NYSE:VLO opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

