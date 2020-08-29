Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.07

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.67. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1,252,398 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

