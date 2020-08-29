GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.52. GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 15,383 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
