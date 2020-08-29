GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $8.52. GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 15,383 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in GDL Fund by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 373,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 117,379 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in GDL Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 250,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GDL Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter.

About GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

