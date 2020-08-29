Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.79. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

