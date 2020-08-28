BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) shot up 7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.29. 1,314,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,349,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BOX by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

