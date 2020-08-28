Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 607,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 886,686 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 484,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 762,008 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $111.16 on Friday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,433,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $62,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.19.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

