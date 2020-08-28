Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Elastic by 719.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $5,256,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,371.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.