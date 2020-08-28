State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 112.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 18.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $111.16 on Friday. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.