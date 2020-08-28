Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intuit Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.78. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.