Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Anaplan stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,485,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,009,376.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. AXA lifted its position in Anaplan by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

