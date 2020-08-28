Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Childrens Place worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Childrens Place stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

