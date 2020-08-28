Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.