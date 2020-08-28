Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
