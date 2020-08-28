Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $292.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.24.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.78. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

