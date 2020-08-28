Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 124.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 56.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

