Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,730 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $201.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.92. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

