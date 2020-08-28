Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,730 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Marvell Technology Group Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS
Abbott Laboratories Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus
Hain Celestial Group Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS
Abbott Laboratories Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Raised to $422.00 at Bank of America
