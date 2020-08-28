Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $35.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

