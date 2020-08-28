Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.20.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.