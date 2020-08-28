Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

