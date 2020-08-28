Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Earnings History for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,730 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Amalgamated Bank Sells 13,730 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc
Marvell Technology Group Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS
Marvell Technology Group Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS
Abbott Laboratories Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus
Abbott Laboratories Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus
Hain Celestial Group Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS
Hain Celestial Group Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS
Abbott Laboratories Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Abbott Laboratories Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Raised to $422.00 at Bank of America
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Raised to $422.00 at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report