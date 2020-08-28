Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.