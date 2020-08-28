Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $422.00 at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $340.00 to $422.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.76.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $374.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $384.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

