Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $60.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.04.

DKS opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

