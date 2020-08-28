Marc Benioff Sells 1,598 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $3,115,950.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total transaction of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $278.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.03, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

