J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.801-7.879 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

