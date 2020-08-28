Truist Securiti Comments on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of HAIN opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,173,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

