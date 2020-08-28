Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Bank of America

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

