Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Issued By DA Davidson

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

