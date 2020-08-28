Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. Childrens Place’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Childrens Place by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

