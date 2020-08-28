B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

