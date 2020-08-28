Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.04.

DKS opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

