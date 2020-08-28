Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $111.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

