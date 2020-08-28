$0.51 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Xylem posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Xylem by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

