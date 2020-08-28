Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Shares of PLAN opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

