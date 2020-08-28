Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.85.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

