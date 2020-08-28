Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Loop Capital upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $4,282,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

