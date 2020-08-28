Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $42,105.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 20th, Steve Ming Lo sold 1,344 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 206.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 142.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Insider Selling: RealReal Inc CAO Sells $42,105.00 in Stock
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $323,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Okta Stock Price Up 7%
