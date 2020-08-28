Trexquant Investment LP Invests $323,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

