Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

