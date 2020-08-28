Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of JWN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 75.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

