Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 7%

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $226.08 and last traded at $224.14. Approximately 2,055,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,856,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.53.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

