Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

