Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

